Bartlesville Police Receive New Ballistic Shields From Stand First Foundation

School Resource Officers in Bartlesville will be better prepared in a life-threatening situation thanks to the donation of new ballistic shields.

Kevin Lynch is from Bartlesville and has made it a priority to give back to his community.

"I went to school here, my kids go to school in the community, and with the tragedies we are having occur in this world today, I want to make sure my community is protected," Lynch said.

With the help of Jim Moore and David King, Lynch was able to donate three ballistic shields to Bartlesville Police for school resource officers.

"When they go into a tough situation like this, knowing they have the resources, and the equipment needed, it's just going to make it easier for them to do their job," said State Farm Agent, Jim Moore.

King said if there is a life-threatening situation at one of the schools, it's important to know the school resource officers would be able to protect students.

"Protection of our students is a high priority for our school district, and they don't have unlimited funds, so this is an opportunity for communities to support their school districts and support safety for those children that are in those schools," said David King with the Lyon Foundation.

Scott Walton started the Stand First Foundation and in the first year, the nonprofit has given out 25 ballistic shields.

Walton said he hopes they will soon donate to law enforcement agencies across the country.

"This example right here in Washington County shows that we can go to Texas, Missouri, Kansas, anywhere else with it," he said.

He said the goal of Stand First is to save lives.

"The need is endless, first of all they need to be in every law enforcement vehicle that goes down the road. I think they need to be in every school that exist, every church, maybe some commercial buildings," he said.

Lynch said the goal is to have nine ballistic shields for Bartlesville Police by the start of the next school year.

