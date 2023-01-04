ODOT Reveals Proposals For Renovation Of I-44 Interchange In Catoosa

-

A lot of people say the I-44 interchange to Highway 412 needs to be overhauled and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation agrees. ODOT held a meeting to show people two different options.

OPTION ONE:

In option one, ODOT's preferred option, I-44 would straighten three lanes in each direction.

ODOT said that would allow for an increase in speed and would add a two-lane ramp from I-44 east to SH-66 NB exiting right.

The exit would cross over the top of I-44.

It would reconnect 193rd avenue to 66 north.

Option 1 is the preferred alternative because I-44 WB is straight, the I-44 design speed is 75 mph, the right-hand exit from I-44 EB to SH-66 NB is desirable, and the 193rd East Avenue connection to SH-66 NB is included.

OPTION TWO:

Option two would be similar to the layout right now.

I-44 WB is curved with a speed limit of 65mph.

I-44 EB is straight with three lanes going 75mph.

There would be a single lane exit from I-44 east to SH-66 north.

It would not reconnect 193rd to 66.

Option 2 is not the preferred alternative because I-44 WB is curved, the I-44 WB design speed is 65 mph, the left-hand exit from I-44 EB to SH-66 NB is not desirable, and the 193rd East Avenue connection to SH-66 NB is not included.

ODOT said they are accepting feedback until January 13, 2023.

“The problem with our preferred option is, it’s slightly more expensive. And so we just want to make sure people are going to be okay with that. Or, if they’d rather us do the slightly less expensive option and their feelings on the whole interchange project,” TJ Gerlach, Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

ODOT said the project would begin in 2025. You can read the public open documents by clicking here.