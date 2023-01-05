Watch: TU Physics Professor Dr. Holmstrom Discusses The Recent Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Thursday, January 5th 2023, 9:06 am
After a recent breakthrough in nuclear fusion research, in what the U.S. Department of Energy called "one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century," the News On 6 team decided to conduct an experiment to help break it down.
Dr. Scott Holmstrom, a physics professor and department chair at the University of Tulsa, joined the team on Thursday morning to help.
