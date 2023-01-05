Watch: TU Physics Professor Dr. Holmstrom Discusses The Recent Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough


Thursday, January 5th 2023, 9:06 am

By: News On 6


After a recent breakthrough in nuclear fusion research, in what the U.S. Department of Energy called "one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century," the News On 6 team decided to conduct an experiment to help break it down.

Dr. Scott Holmstrom, a physics professor and department chair at the University of Tulsa, joined the team on Thursday morning to help.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 5th, 2023

January 6th, 2023

January 5th, 2023

January 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 6th, 2023

January 6th, 2023

January 6th, 2023

January 6th, 2023