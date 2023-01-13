Windy, Warmer Weather Arrives This Weekend

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Chilly and sunny conditions are expected on Friday before warmer weather returns for part of the weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Some patchy frost is likely across the area on Friday morning with temperatures starting in the teens and twenties. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s across far northeastern Oklahoma and mid to upper 40s near and south of Tulsa. North winds remain on Friday but with lighter speed compared to Thursday. Two storm systems will near the state over the next few days resulting in windy and warmer weather this weekend and increasing rain chances by the middle of next week.

The first system quickly moves across the state late Sunday night and exits into northwestern Arkansas early Monday morning. The lack of significant low-level moisture will keep these probabilities low and mostly across the far eastern sections of the state. The second and stronger storm system nearing for the middle of next week could bring much higher rain and storm chances but there remains much uncertainty in some important features that could still limit production. We’ll continue with some decent probabilities beginning late Tuesday night but mostly centered upon Wednesday. A slower system could bring a few strong to severe storms but mostly across the south and eastern regions. Some colder air could sneak down behind the departing system early Thursday morning changing residual moisture to some snow but this probability remains extremely low and out of the forecast for now.

Temperatures this morning are quite cold with readings mostly in the twenties, but some outliers will start in the upper teens. Low clouds are attempting to back-build from southeastern Kansas into part of northern Oklahoma this morning through midday. Eventually, the clouds will begin to thin, and most locations should see sunshine. This may be a spoiler for part of the sky condition early this morning. Highs this afternoon will remain chilly with 40s across the region. Saturday morning starts with more frigid conditions before moving into the mid-50s by afternoon. Strong south winds from 20 to 35 mph return Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-60s.

