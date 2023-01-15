6-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting, Tulsa Police Investigating

By: News On 6

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Tulsa Police arrested the suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl in Tulsa on Sunday.

TPD issued a statement on social media confirming the arrest of Rocky Serna, who is now in the Tulsa County jail.

Police say the investigation is still active and they are pursuing other suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

----

Original story

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a 6-year-old girl in the chest during a drive-by shooting.

Officers said the young girl is in critical condition on Sunday.

Tulsa Police say a quiet Sunday morning erupted in gunfire when a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting near Apache and Yale.

Officers say the gunshots were fired from the street and into the house around 10:50 a.m.

One neighbor said they remember hearing about eight or nine shots ring out.

Officers say this is a tragedy.

"The main thing is, we have this kind of violence that happens, and you have innocent people that get caught in the crossfires,” said Captain Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say shootings like this one should never happen in the first place.

“This was not the intended victim, but this is going to be something that the shooters are going to have to live with," said Tuell.

Officers say they don’t have much to go on, but are hopeful witnesses will come forward.

"Currently, we have very little information to go on, but luckily, we live in Tulsa, and we have a lot of good citizens that like to come forth on Crime Stoppers and give us phenomenal tips," said Tuell.

Police say are confident they will find whoever is responsible.

"These days of living in anonymity for your crimes, and no one will ever know who you are, those days are pretty much over,” said Tuell. “So there's a good chance we'll start getting a lot of good tips coming in on our tip line, and through Crime Stoppers, and will help us solve this pretty quick."

If you are a witness or know anything about what happened this morning, you are encouraged to call Tulsa Police Crimestoppers at 918–596-COPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News On 6 for updates.