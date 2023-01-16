13-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Tulsa, Police Investigating

Sunday, January 15th 2023, 6:42 pm
Police said a teenager was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon just two miles away form the scene of a drive-by shooting on the same day.
Tulsa Police said a 13-year-old was hit by a truck near East Latimer and Yale when the driver ran a stop sign.
Officers say the victim went to the hospital to get checked out and should be OK since the truck wasn't going very fast.
