13-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Tulsa, Police Investigating


Sunday, January 15th 2023, 6:42 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police said a teenager was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon just two miles away form the scene of a drive-by shooting on the same day.

Tulsa Police said a 13-year-old was hit by a truck near East Latimer and Yale when the driver ran a stop sign.

Officers say the victim went to the hospital to get checked out and should be OK since the truck wasn't going very fast.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 15th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 15th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023

January 16th, 2023