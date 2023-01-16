'Walk In Peace' Held To Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Legacy

Sunday, January 15th 2023, 9:54 pm
People waked together in Downtown Tulsa on Sunday in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"Walk in Peace" was organized by the MLK Junior Commemoration Society with a goal of reflecting on Dr. King's legacy.
Walkers met at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and a shuttle took them to 7th and Cincinnati, where the walk began.
"It's a vigil and a walk and a prayer, but it commemorates the marches of the civil rights during the 1960s that Dr. King led so many of," said senior pastor David Wiggs.
On Monday, there will be a free "Founders' Community Breakfast" from 8:30 to 10:30 at First Baptist Church North Tulsa.
Dr. King spoke at this church in the 1960s.
January 15th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 15th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023