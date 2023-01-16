'Walk In Peace' Held To Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Legacy

By: News On 6

-

People waked together in Downtown Tulsa on Sunday in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Walk in Peace" was organized by the MLK Junior Commemoration Society with a goal of reflecting on Dr. King's legacy.

Walkers met at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and a shuttle took them to 7th and Cincinnati, where the walk began.

"It's a vigil and a walk and a prayer, but it commemorates the marches of the civil rights during the 1960s that Dr. King led so many of," said senior pastor David Wiggs.

On Monday, there will be a free "Founders' Community Breakfast" from 8:30 to 10:30 at First Baptist Church North Tulsa.

Dr. King spoke at this church in the 1960s.