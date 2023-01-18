Residents At Tulsa Apartment Complex Frustrated With Ongoing Water Issues

-

People who live at a Tulsa apartment complex are fed up, after their hot water has been in and out for the past three months.

The Tulsa Health Department told One Eton Square Apartments to fix the issues or be subject to penalties and fines.

News On 6 spoke with several residents who said they're glad the health department is getting involved.

However, one resident said it's too late -- she's had enough cold showers and she's moving out.

"People should not have to live without hot water. That is a basic necessity," said Christina Johnston.

Johnston has lived at One Eton Square for nearly four years.

She said she loved living there until she came home Halloween night to no hot water.

"Got no email saying hot water is off, nothing. We come home 9 o’clock, covered in face paint, had to pack all of our stuff up, go to my mother in law’s house all the way on the other side of town," said Johnston.

She said after that, the hot water would come on here and there, but never consistently.

Johnston said every time she emailed or called with questions, she got the same answer.

"We’re just waiting on parts, waiting on parts, waiting on parts. And it’s just like how much longer can we keep doing this," said Johnston.

News On 6 called and emailed the management property, Vesta Realty. They sent a statement saying, "Since purchasing this property in October, we have uncovered a host of issues related to the property’s plumbing system. The repairs have been ongoing, and the necessary parts have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they are received. We are frustrated but committed to restoring this property to the high standards we aspire to. In the meantime, we are communicating with residents and working hand in hand with the Tulsa Health Department to ensure every possible action is taken to bring the boiler issues we inherited to an end. We understand that each resident’s experience with this is unique and are working with each of them to the best of our ability to ensure their needs are being met."

The Tulsa Health Department hand delivered an Order to Repair to Johnston on January 13, which requires the apartment complex to fix the issues within a certain time frame or be subject to penalties and fines.

Johnston said she's fed up and it's too late.

"They haven’t offered anything. They did not offer absolutely nothing. Until you’re literally in there giving your written notice, then they want to do something about it. I’m like I’m done. I’ve been here. I’ve been dealing with this. I’m not doing it no more," said Johnston.

The Tulsa Health Department said residents and the property manager both confirmed the hot water is working again.

Inspectors will continue to monitor progress.