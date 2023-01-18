Skiatook Police Hold 'Color With A Cop' Event

By: News On 6

-

Police officers and kids came together to do some coloring in Skiatook on Tuesday night.

Charlie's Chicken was the scene for the Skiatook Police Department's Color With A Cop event.

It is the second year in a row the department has held the event.

Officer Brandon Foshee says it's a chance for kids to know they have someone they can rely on.

"This is just something for the community - for the kids to come out and have a good time. Let them see officers in a positive light and have that interaction with them," said Officer Foshee.

According to Officer Foshee, the night featured dinner, a lot of coloring and a lot of hugs.