Skiatook Police Hold 'Color With A Cop' Event


Wednesday, January 18th 2023, 7:51 am

By: News On 6


SKIATOOK, Okla. -

Police officers and kids came together to do some coloring in Skiatook on Tuesday night.

Charlie's Chicken was the scene for the Skiatook Police Department's Color With A Cop event.

It is the second year in a row the department has held the event.

Officer Brandon Foshee says it's a chance for kids to know they have someone they can rely on.

"This is just something for the community - for the kids to come out and have a good time. Let them see officers in a positive light and have that interaction with them," said Officer Foshee.

According to Officer Foshee, the night featured dinner, a lot of coloring and a lot of hugs.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 18th, 2023

January 19th, 2023

January 19th, 2023

January 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 19th, 2023

January 19th, 2023

January 19th, 2023

January 19th, 2023