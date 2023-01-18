Man Accused By Police Of Attempting To Kidnap Lowes Employee In Bartlesville Arrested


Wednesday, January 18th 2023, 12:54 pm

By: News On 6


A man police say attempted to kidnap an employee at a store in Bartlesville is in custody on Wednesday, police say.

The Bartlesville Police Department said that video shows a man identified as Quincy Wilson attempting to forcibly remove a female Lowes employee from the store on Tuesday.

Captain Andrew Ward with Bartlesville police said that Wilson was taken into custody by the Tulsa Police Department just after noon on Wednesday.

Ward said Wilson will be sent back to Bartlesville and booked in the Washington County Jail.

