Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County

Thursday, January 19th 2023, 4:23 pm
A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.
36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said.
OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when a car hit him on State Highway 97 around 9 p.m. on Monday.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by OHP.
This is a developing story.
