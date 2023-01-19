Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County

By: News On 6

A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.

36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said.

OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when a car hit him on State Highway 97 around 9 p.m. on Monday.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by OHP.

This is a developing story.