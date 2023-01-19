Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School

-

Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus.

The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.

"It makes me feel excited because I get to read new things and experience new things in books," said Aaliyah, a fourth-grader.

Third-grader Ada says when she got on the bus, she headed straight for the fiction section.

“I really like fiction books because I really like mythical creatures,” said Ada.

The books were all free; the kids keep them and don’t have to return them to the library. Kristy Tatum, the principal, says this gives kids a chance to read outside the classroom who otherwise, might not have the chance.

"The more you can read, the better reader you are,” said Tatum. “And a lot of kids don't have a lot of books at home. So this is one they own, and they can keep, and they don't have to take it back to the library. That's always exciting."

Tatum says combining the kids’ love for professional sports teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and getting something to take home, makes the kids more interested in reading.

"First of all, it's the Oklahoma City Thunder,” said Tatum. “So that's exciting. But then, they also get to have a book. They really do love that. They want anything and everything they can to take home, they're always asking, 'can I have this, can I have that?' And this one, they get to keep."

Aaliyah says if she were on a famous sports team, she would do the same thing.

"I mean I would try to buy as many books as I can to give to people, if they really like reading, then they can have a book,” said Aaliyah.

So far, the Thunder has given out nearly 200,000 books statewide as part of their Rolling Book Bus giveaway.