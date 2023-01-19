Therapy Thoughts: Setting Boundaries & Building Trust

Thursday, January 19th 2023, 5:06 pm
It's Therapy Thursday and we are answering your questions. From setting boundaries to avoid being taken advantage of, to learning how to trust again after being betrayed, we have a lot to discuss. Doctor Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 with her expert advice to answer your questions
