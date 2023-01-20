Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open

A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale.

The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy.

Kristina Cushenberry and her family took over the Ty’s Hamburgers near 15th and Harvard nearly 25 years ago.

The restaurant has its fair share of regular customers, including Philip Booth.

“I’m retired now so I have about three places I go each week for lunch, this being one of them,” said Booth.

Cushenberry credits her customers for the restaurant’s success. She said the recipe has never changed.

“They started with fresh, never frozen meat, fresh hand-cut friends and we kept that going,” said Cushenberry. “Ty’s is a Tulsa classic, we are here for the long run.”

Cushenberry said she lives more than an hour away from the restaurant, which is the main reason she decided to list it for sale.

She credits her customers for the success of the restaurant and encourages everyone to shop and eat locally so other small businesses can keep going.