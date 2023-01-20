1-On-1 With Greenwood Rising History Center's New Executive Director

-

The Greenwood Rising History Center has a new executive director.

Greenwood Rising tells the story of Tulsa's histroric Greenwood district before and after the 1921 Race Massacre.

Thousands of people have visited the museum to learn more about the massacre and Black Wall Street.

Dr. Doswell said he wants people to know the story of Greenwood, Black entrepreneurship, and to learn about and never forget the Tulsa Race Massacre.

"What the pioneers were trying to do was build generational wealth for themselves and their families. But unfortunately, it's about the tragedy of racial violence," said Dr. Doswell.

Doswell is no stranger to Black history. He spent the past 27 years at the Negro Leauges Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

As he steps into the role he says he's got a priority, making the muesum a place for conversation.

"I'm hoping that the museum can be for a lack of a better word, or phrase, a town square. We want to be there to facilitate the civic discourse and civil discourse around many issues," said Dr. Doswell.

Thousands of people from across the country of have come to the museum to learn about this dark chapter in Tulsa's history. Doswell said he wants to see thousands more.

"We want to have unique programs that resonate from the story of Greenwood that talk about entrepreneurship and leadership, but also things that also help us mitigate racial violence in the world," said Dr. Doswell.

He said he's looking forward to meeting the people who come here to learn.

"They may have heard about the people or the places or the stories, but they don't understand how deep and vast that is. It's important for the community to understand the truth about its past," said Dr. Doswell.

Dr. Doswell said he encourages people to seek the truth and facts about what happened in Greenwood.

"Get out there and learn, be a lifelong learner. And that may mean getting into uncomfortable lessons. But, you will know the truth," said Dr. Doswell.

Dr. Doswell said he's excited to be in Tulsa and to meet the people here.

"I'm excited to be a part of it. It's a great time to be involved we're looking to enhance the experience more for our visitors and take Greenwood to the next step," said Dr. Doswell.