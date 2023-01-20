Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape


Friday, January 20th 2023, 6:49 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape.

Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond.

Related Story: Tulsa Attorney Charged With Rape, Intimidating Witness

In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified against him, by sharing their personal information online, filing lawsuits against them, and trying to track them down.

Related Story Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation

Krigel is also charged with sharing nude photos of one victim.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 21st, 2023

January 21st, 2023

January 21st, 2023

January 21st, 2023