By: News On 6

Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Tulsa Home, Hiding In Attic

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and tried hiding in the attic Friday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police.

Police said they responded to a call about a wanted subject and a first-degree burglary at around 12:15 p.m. at a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, the suspect, Scotty Tatum, ran from police and went to a nearby house.

Police said Tatum kicked in the back door and climbed into the attic.

There were several other people inside of the home at the time of the incident, and they told police that they didn't know the suspect.

Officers set a perimeter up outside of the home and helped evacuate two adults and three teenagers safely.

Police said a K-9 unit responded and entered the attic where they found the suspect.

Tatum sustained a dog bite injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Tatum was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on the complaints of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a police radio AFCF and for several outstanding warrants.