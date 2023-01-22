Kenya Woman Converts Home Into Cat Sanctuary


Saturday, January 21st 2023, 7:09 pm

By: News On 6


A woman in Kenya has turned her home into a sanctuary for cats.

Rachael Kabue converted her four-bedroom home into a shelter.

She now shared the home with 600 cats, all of which she saves from the streets and gives them shelter and medical care.

Once they're healthy, she puts them up for adoption.

She says there's no limit on the number of cats she would take in.

The only barrier, she says, is space.

