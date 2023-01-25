Winter Weather Sweeps Across Parts Of Green Country

By: Gabe Castillo

-

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state.

Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer

When Will The Snow Begin In Eastern Oklahoma?

Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.

Related Story: Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway

What Areas Are Under A Winter Storm Warning?

Several counties in northeast Oklahoma are currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning is in effect for the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pushmataha, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Typically, the criteria for a winter storm warning is four inches of projected snow or slightly higher, according to Alan Crone.

Several northeast Oklahoma counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory is in effect for the following counties: Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington.

Click Here To View The Latest Weather Watches & Warnings

Related Story: Winter Storm Watch, Warning Issued For Multiple Oklahoma Counties

How Much Snow Will Fall?

Meteorologist Alan Crone is tracking the potential for some moderate-to-heavy snow bands through the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday on both sides of I-40.

Alan Crone says areas far north of Tulsa are not expected to see high snow totals. Areas north of Independence, Kansas and Coffeeville can expect to see less than 1 inch of snowfall on Tuesday night.

The majority of the central and northern Tulsa County area can expect to see between 2 and 4 inches of snowfall.

Higher snowfall totals are expected from the southern sections of Tulsa County into east-central Oklahoma where some heavier snow bands are expected on Tuesday night. Alan Crone says those areas could see between 4 and 7 inches of snow.

Alan Crone says banding of snow may result in wide variations of accumulations.

Click Here To View Our WARN Radar For Real-Time Weather Updates

Will The Snow Impact My Commute?

Significant weather disruptions are not expected for drivers on Tuesday morning, but Alan Crone says by the afternoon and evening commute, drivers could experience some slushy conditions while on the road.

Related Story: Tuesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone

Click Here To View The News On 6 Traffic Map For The Latest Traffic Updates

How Long Will The Winter Weather Last?

Snow is expected to fall through the evening hours on Tuesday and is expected to exit the area around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Alan Crone says some light flurries may stick around across far eastern areas of the state on Wednesday morning.

Related Story: OHP Warns Drivers Ahead Of Tuesday’s Winter Storm

Is My Student's School Closed Due To Winter Weather?

Some schools across northeast Oklahoma have closed or moved to distance learning due to the forecasted winter weather.

Students at Stroud Public Schools will transition to distance learning on Tuesday. According to the district, the decision was made due to the forecasted snowfall. The district says co-op buses will not run to Cushing and Drumirght on Tuesday.

Drumright Public Schools has canceled all Tuesday classes due to the potential of winter weather. According to the district, there will be no virtual or distance learning on Tuesday. The district also says that all extracurricular activities will be rescheduled.

Click Here To View School Closing Across Northeast Oklahoma