Multiple Car Tires Damaged Near Exit On Broken Arrow Expressway

Around a dozen people driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday are frustrated after hitting a pot hole that blew out their tires.

They were all going east near the Utica exit.

Nicole Klopp said she was driving eastbound on the BA Expressway near the Uitca exit when she saw something on the road.

"I was like, 'is that just a shadow on the road,' and then I hit and I was like, 'that was a big pot hole,'" recalled Klopp.

She said that's when she knew she was in trouble.

"I'm like.. I hear some noise and then I get an alert and my tire pressure is immediately zero," Klopp said.

She said she did everything she could but she can't do anything about the roads.

"It wasn't me not being an attentive driver. Like this is clearly an issue with the road quality," Klopp said.

We spoke to someone who lives in the area. She said it's been the same story all day long.

"Now I think that's our 13th car so far today. It kind of became a game, I was counting them. I was like what is going on," Highbarger said.

But the drivers like Nicole have to pay for a new tire and a wrecker to come get her car, which is now out of commission.

"Oh my tire is trashed. I was halfway through my 70,000 mile warranty and so now I'm going to have to buy a whole new 150 dollar new tire," Klopp explained.