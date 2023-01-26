Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

By: News On 6

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight.

Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight.

"Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went through our register," says Owner Cat Cox.

She says luckily they didn't have any cash inside the register, but with the damage, it's a tough way to start the day.

"In the food business it's really hard work, it's a lot of hours, it's a lot of sweat and tears and it's disheartening for sure," says Cox

Cox says surrounding businesses are no strangers to break-ins like this. Their next-door neighbor Oakhart BBQ has also been a target. Oakhart Co-Owner Chris Emmons says they've been hit twice in the last year and a half.

"The first time we were broken into it was this back door and it was smashed and they made their way to the front, grabbed out the cash register and yanked it out, and took it with them," says Emmons.

Emmons says he was at work early when police drove by and found the broken door at the bakery. He went right over to help out.

"I found a folding table and just tried to cover it has best as I could until we could get ahold of her … we look out for each other, people look out for us, it could be a lot worse ya know," he says.

Back at the bakery, Cox says it's nice to have others who keep an eye out for each other. And she's glad she's only out a broken door and not something more valuable.

"No luckily they didn't steal our recipes, but maybe they took pictures, so if you see someone who's making sourdough croissants in town then let me know," says Cox.

She hopes police can put a stop to crimes like this. Crimes that are really tough on small businesses.