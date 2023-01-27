Charge Dismissed For Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 Tulsa Police Officers

-

A man convicted of helping the man who murdered Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson has had one of his convictions dismissed.

David Ware shot and killed Sgt. Craig Johnson and injured officer Aurash Zarkeshan in 2020.

Matthew Hall drove Ware away from the scene and then dumped the gun that Ware used.

Matthew Hall had gotten 12 years for each crime, for a total of 24 years. However, this ruling cuts that time in half.

The court of criminal appeals agreed and dismissed Hall’s second count.

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he respects the decision, but he's disappointed.

“I feel bad for the family. And I certainly feel bad for the community. We tried everything we could to hold Matthew Hall accountable in a way for justice for what he had done. He knew exactly what he was doing. He had no problem hauling that guy away from the scene and disposing of the guy’s gun. He knew exactly what he was doing. He was helping someone who had murdered a police officer and he had no problem doing it," said DA Kunzweiler.

Hall's attorney, Keith Flinn, sent News On 6 a statement that said: "I am thankful for the diligence and focus afforded our case by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. It is difficult to get a positive outcome on any direct appeal because our justice system is designed to be free of error and prejudice. This is the exceptional circumstance. Matthew Hall is not a violent criminal. David Ware had a gun on him, and he had just shot two police officers, when he forced Matthew to assist him. This result does not contemplate those facts because he was denied any opportunity to present them. But maybe this decision, at least partially, rights a wrong."