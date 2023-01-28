Central Michigan University Toilet Paper Toss Returns Saturday


Saturday, January 28th 2023, 9:12 am

By: News On 6


Central Michigan University toilet paper toss tradition returns Saturday for one time only.

The crowd throws the toilet paper when the team scores their first basket of the game.

The tradition started 20 years ago but was put on pause in the 80's after technical fouls were called.

Central Michigan University fans will throw the toilet paper before the 7 p.m. tip-off Saturday.



