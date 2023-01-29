By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana.

Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby.

Police say they found Nicari Owens smoking marijuana and also had a bag of marijuana.

Police say Owens tried to run away when officers asked him to get out of the car, but he couldn't outrun them.

TPD later found the loaded gun under his seat.

Owens was arrested for possession of a firearm, marijuana and resisting arrest.