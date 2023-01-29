Woman In Connecticut Bringing Awareness To Early Onset Alzheimer's


Sunday, January 29th 2023, 9:38 am

By: News On 6


A women in Connecticut, Lisa Marshall, is hopping to bring awareness to early onset Alzheimer's.

Lisa's husband, Peter Marshall, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's a few years ago and has since lost his memory of Lisa.

The couple continues to fall in love with each other everyday.

Lisa continues to advocate for other patients and families with Alzheimer's.
