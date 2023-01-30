Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday because of the weather conditions.

Superintendent Deborah Gist posted an announcement around 10 p.m. Sunday.

It includes all schools and district office sites.

Based on the most current information, and to prioritize the safety of our students and team members, Tulsa Public Schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 30. This closure includes all schools and all district office sites.



