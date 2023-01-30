18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say

By: News On 6

Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday.

Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl.

Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted to stop him for violations around 1:45 a.m.

GPD says Soden drove eastbound on 141st St. South, using the wrong-way lane to pass somebody, then turned and accelerated onto Hickory Street as police started the chase.

About three blocks later, GPD said the car Soden was driving crashed into a basketball goal and a fence before hitting the home in Glenpool.

Soden was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants in the house were uninjured, according to police.

There were two other people in Soden's car, according to police. The first unidentified male was taken into custody at the scene and released later. Another ran away and it is unknown if that person was injured in the crash.