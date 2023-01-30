TFD Urges Drivers To Be Cautious After Firefighters Hit By Car

-

Two Tulsa firefighters are now out of the hospital after they were hit when a driver lost control on Sunday night.

The incident happened along Highway 75 near Pine and Peoria, while crews were helping another driver who had lost control and hit a guard rail.

TFD said after the original driver spun out, both OHP and fire crews were pulled over to the side of the road, helping that person. That's when the driver of a truck lost control and slammed into the original car, which hit the firefighters.

OHP parked their vehicle in a way to help protect first responders, but the truck slid around OHP.

"Originally we had thought the injuries for one of them were pretty significant, but thankfully it turns out they were not life threatening,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

One of the firefighters has a broken nose and other injuries. TFD said the trooper and driver of the original wrecked car had to jump over the guard rail to avoid getting hit too.

"When you have situations like this on he highway, it is very dangerous. When the weather gets bad, these crews are exposed, even after utilizing vehicles to protect themselves there is still a significant danger involved. We see firefighters across the country lose their lives on these highways,” said Little.

Little said emergency crews usually park their vehicles in a way to protect crews while they work, so when you see those flashing lights, move over.

"Certainly our appointments and errands are not in any way as important as someone's life,” said Little. "Even without bad weather, when you see emergency workers on the highway, you should get over and give them an extra lane of protection because like I said, it's dangerous."

The driver of the truck was ticketed.

Little said in weather like this, they are getting calls constantly to helped stranded drivers. They recommend having food, water, and blankets in your car just in case you get stuck.