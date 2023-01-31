Former NBA Player Kevin Johnson's Restaurant Coming To Tulsa


Tuesday, January 31st 2023, 4:02 pm

By: News On 6


A retired NBA player is opening a restaurant in Downtown Tulsa.

A building permit says Kevin Johnson's restaurant "Fixin's." will be on the first floor of the new high-rise building at Cameron and Detroit.

"Fixin's." serves soul food and currently has two locations in California. The restaurant chain hasn't officially announced anything yet, but Johnson was seen at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building back in September. There's no word on when the restaurant could open.

