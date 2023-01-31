Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership

-

A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner.

The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.

"I saw it and I thought oh my gosh, how wonderful for her, getting to retire, but how sad for Broken Arrow, I have a 13-year-old daughter and we were looking forward to coming in here as well, and I know so many other families were," Sarah said.

Sarah says she spent time in the store and could tell it was the right fit for her to take over. She says owning a store has been a dream of hers since she was a teenager.

"That's probably my favorite part, that customer aspect, and making them feel beautiful in something they didn't think they would like, or one girl walks in with an expectation, no I'm sold on this, and she walks out with something completely different," she said.

Sarah says Broken Arrow's Rose District has been booming with business, and she's glad Glamour Gowns can continue to be a part of it.

"We love shopping on Main Street, everybody loves coming down to Main Street, not only shopping but eating, dining, hanging out, so being able to have an already establish retailer, being able to continue that on is so important to what Main Street is doing as a whole," she said.

Sarah says the store will have a grand re-opening on Saturday, February 4th.