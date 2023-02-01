Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.

A major ice storm is underway across part of Texas. Some of this may move north into part of Oklahoma later tonight. Additional wintry weather impacts are possible, even likely for some sections of southern OK where icing will be likely. The Tulsa metro may have some minor icing issues later tonight.

After a relatively quiet morning, additional precipitation will develop later Wednesday morning into the afternoon extending from north central Texas into part of southern Oklahoma. Some of this will also move near or slightly south of the metro tonight. While surface temps may briefly reach above freezing this afternoon, as rain develops later, temps will drop a few degrees, mostly below freezing as additional rain moves up and over the shallow cold surface air. This will result in the potential for freezing rain. The DFW region will be experiencing a full-out ice storm this afternoon and early evening. Southcentral OK into far southeastern OK, including a few counties along highway 270 will be included in ice storm warnings due to the potential for some spotty significant icing this evening into early Thursday. The Tulsa metro will remain on the northern fringe of the coldest air and the rain shield. Some data keep precip south of Tulsa, but we’ve continued with a chance due to the potential for a light glace of ice. Temps are expected to remain near 28 to 30 this evening and overnight. As of this early morning, the Tulsa metro will be included in another winter weather advisory. The ending of precipitation Thursday may need to be extended slightly depending upon the exact track of the main upper-level low. There is some uncertainty with this feature in the latest data this morning.

The main upper-level low is still well west, located across the desert southwest and will be moving eastward Wednesday and Thursday. The latest data does not move the upper-level feature east of the state until Thursday night into Friday morning. This could complicate the forecast by lingering some precipitation longer than originally planned for Thursday. But as the low finally moves east, the chances will subside, and better weather quickly arrives. The weekend still features a robust warming trend with morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs Saturday in the 50s and Sunday into the lower 60s. Gusty to strong south winds will be likely Saturday before easing some Sunday afternoon. The warming trend will continue into Monday with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s with strong south winds before the next system arrives Tuesday with cooler weather and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Please remain aware of your weather surroundings for the next 24 to 36 hours as the potential for freezing rain ramps up across southeastern OK that could extend north to near or south of the metro this evening into early Thursday morning.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV