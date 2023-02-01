Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming State Archery Shoot


Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 8:40 am

By: News On 6


Oklahoma's young archers are gearing up for the state archery shoot. It's a competition they work toward all year long.

Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming event and discuss why we're getting closer to some primetime big bass fishing.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023