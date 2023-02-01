Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming State Archery Shoot

Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 8:40 am
Oklahoma's young archers are gearing up for the state archery shoot. It's a competition they work toward all year long.
Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming event and discuss why we're getting closer to some primetime big bass fishing.
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 1st, 2023