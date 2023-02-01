Meals On Wheels Volunteers Brave Winter Weather To Deliver Food

-

A lot of people have been staying in during our winter weather this week. That includes people who volunteer for Meals of Wheels. But the need for people to receive food is still there.

That's why they have blizzard boxes, which can stay shelf stable for months. They also have drivers who brave the elements to get elderly and disabled people without boxes the food they need.

The blizzard boxes are made for days like these when it’s icy and cold out to make sure no client goes hungry.

Icy streets keep a lot of people off the road, but Tiffany Jones has four wheel drive and a heart to help.

"Driving in these conditions doesn't bother me,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany is a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for their “special operations” division.

She helps serve meals to the elderly and disabled in situations like winter weather when other volunteers cannot.

“Nobody has to do that, but there’s a need that still has to be filled and I’m happy that I can do that," said Tiffany.

Most of their clients are already equipped with “blizzard boxes” for times like these.

They’re filled with a week's worth of shelf stable foods and delivered before bad weather hits.

“The reason we’re here is so people don’t have to worry about food," said Volunteer Services Director Scott Copeland.

Scott Copeland said the boxes have been very successful. He’s grateful for their emergency drivers to serve newer clients who may not have a blizzard box yet.

“We’ll activate Saint Bernard drivers to deliver hope, dignity, compassion, independence, all the things," said Copeland.

All of the volunteers said the reward is the joy and gratitude they see from the people who receive the food. It’s often the only social interaction many of them have all day.

“This could be me someday," said Tiffany. "I may need this service. Just have that in mind.”

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is looking to get back to delivering three days a week, so they're now looking for hundreds of volunteers.

Click here for more information about Meals on Wheels Tulsa and volunteer options.