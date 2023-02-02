Watch: S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Founder Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Upcoming Projects


Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 9:33 am

By: News On 6


Sabrina Greenlee has been an inspiration to women around the world, sharing her story of surviving abuse and domestic violence 20 years after being attacked so severely that she lost her eyesight.

Greenlee, who started a foundation called S.M.O.O.O.T.H. in 2013, joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to share her story and discuss some upcoming projects.

