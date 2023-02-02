Watch: S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Founder Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Upcoming Projects

By: News On 6

Sabrina Greenlee has been an inspiration to women around the world, sharing her story of surviving abuse and domestic violence 20 years after being attacked so severely that she lost her eyesight.

Greenlee, who started a foundation called S.M.O.O.O.T.H. in 2013, joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to share her story and discuss some upcoming projects.

