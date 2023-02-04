Rogers County Sheriff Office Collects Purses For Domestic Violence Victims


Saturday, February 4th 2023, 11:50 am

By: News On 6


The Rogers County Sheriff's Office collects purses every year for domestic violent victims with things that they might need.

The donations go to the women in the Safe Net Services Center and include things such as, make-up, toiletries, and a handwritten note.

Donations are accepted at the Rogers County Sheriff's office.


