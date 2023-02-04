Rogers County Sheriff Office Collects Purses For Domestic Violence Victims

Saturday, February 4th 2023, 11:50 am
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office collects purses every year for domestic violent victims with things that they might need.
The donations go to the women in the Safe Net Services Center and include things such as, make-up, toiletries, and a handwritten note.
Donations are accepted at the Rogers County Sheriff's office.
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023