Tulsa Fire Station Celebrates 115 Years Of Service

By: News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters celebrated more than a century of protection the community on Sunday.

Fire Station 2 turns 115 years old Sunday after a crew transferred their hose wagon to the new second station near North Main and Fairview in 1908.

Wagons were pulled by horses until 1913 when the station got a motor for the fire engine.

The station moved around Tulsa a few times until it relocated near North Denver and Edison in 1981.