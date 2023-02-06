Construction Resumes On Jenks Outlet Mall

Monday, February 6th 2023, 4:54 pm
Construction has resumed on the Jenks outlet mall after work was put on pause for nearly three years.
The 333,000 square foot project is expected to house about 100 retailers.
The outlet mall will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium.
The project manager says it's expected to be completed in 2024.
