Booker T. Washington Students Prepare For Annual Black History Month Assembly

Booker T. Washington High School is putting the finishing touches on its big assembly for Black History Month.

The students have been working on this project for the past five months and they believe it's important to continue this legacy.

The annual assembly is run completely by the students and they get to pick out a different theme each year. This year they chose "Black is beautiful."

Tanner Frank is a senior and has helped plan the show for four years now.

"It's important just because it highlights who we are as a people and it shows we can really do anything when we put our minds to it," Frank said.

Students have been preparing for the assembly for months and they're excited to show people who they are.

Tori Trent is also a senior and the director of this year's show.

"It's really just a showcase of our greatness, showcasing our talents, showcasing our beauty," Trent said.

Dr. Lester Shaw is a choir teacher at the school and he helps students with the program. He said it's a great way to show the community the talent he sees everyday.

"We're able to turn the temperature down from a lot of misconceptions about African Americans, the demonization of African Americans," Shaw said.

Students said it's an important event for this historically Black high school.

Frank said he's excited to carry on that legacy of giving students a stage to express themselves and share their many talents.

"Poetry, dancing, spoken word, nostalgia really just anything that will make the heart warm," Frank said.