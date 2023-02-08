Potholes On The BA Expressway Cause Several Flat Tires


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 9:07 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are working to fill potholes in the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow expressway on Wednesday morning after some drivers experienced flat tires.

Crews are working to fill the potholes in the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow expressway, just past the Utica exit.

Currently, it is unclear how many vehicles have been impacted and how long repairs will take.

Click Here To View The News On 6 Traffic Map For the Latest Real-Time Traffic Updates


This is a developing story stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 8th, 2023

February 8th, 2023

February 8th, 2023

February 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023