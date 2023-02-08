Potholes On The BA Expressway Cause Several Flat Tires

By: News On 6

Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are working to fill potholes in the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow expressway on Wednesday morning after some drivers experienced flat tires.

Crews are working to fill the potholes in the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow expressway, just past the Utica exit.

Currently, it is unclear how many vehicles have been impacted and how long repairs will take.

