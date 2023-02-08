Some Fabuloso Cleaners Recalled For Bacterial Contamination

Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 11:15 am
Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner because of possible bacterial contamination.
The cleaners were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com elsewhere, between December 2022 and January 2023. The manufacturer is recalling an additional 56,000 units sold in Canada.
The cleaners could be contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer. Pseudomonas,which are present in soil and water, pose a threat to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or who use external medical devices, according to the CPSC.
No infections have been reported in connection with the recall, the CPSC said. Colgate-Palmolive is recalling the cleaners "because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products," the company said in a statement.
Buyers are asked to stop using the product and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a replacement or refund. Instructions for requesting a refund can be found at fabulosorecall.com.
The affected products and UPC codes are as follows:
|Lavender Scent
|UPC #
|Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)
|035000995025
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000530325
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ
|035000530585
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ
|035000531223
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ
|035000531230
|Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON
|035110043074
|Refreshing Lemon Scent
|Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)
|035000995018
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ
|035000974716
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000470416
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ
|035000973542
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ
|035000969873
|Passion of Fruits Scent
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ
|035000530981
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000530301
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ
|035000530608
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ
|035000458162
|Spring Fresh Scent
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000530998
|Ocean Scent
|Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON
|035110043739
The company noted that only some scents and formulations are being recalled, with Fabuloso Antibacterial products not affected.
