By: News On 6

State Representative And First Responders Volunteer At Horseback Riding Center

A group of special volunteers came together to help out a local therapeutic horseback riding center on Friday.

Bit By Bit is a horseback riding program in Oologah Oklahoma that helps people with special needs.

Oklahoma State Representative Tammy Townley and other leaders went to check out the local non-profit and assist in any way that they can.



