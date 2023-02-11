State Representative And First Responders Volunteer At Horseback Riding Center


Saturday, February 11th 2023, 10:41 am

By: News On 6


A group of special volunteers came together to help out a local therapeutic horseback riding center on Friday.

Bit By Bit is a horseback riding program in Oologah Oklahoma that helps people with special needs. 

Oklahoma State Representative Tammy Townley and other leaders went to check out the local non-profit and assist in any way that they can.


