A Wet Start With A Windy Day

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - A wet and windy valentine's day is underway across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Showers and storms will remain for the early morning to midday hours before exiting east into Arkansas. A second storm system brings the potential for additional storms Wednesday night across southeastern OK. Extremely windy weather will be common on Tuesday with gusts from 20 to 50 mph. A wind advisory remains for most of eastern Oklahoma until later Tuesday night. Blustery and colder weather return Thursday.

Strong south to southwest winds from 20 to 50 mph will be likely today as a powerful storm system quickly ejects across the state. Showers and storms will remain for the morning hours before exiting northeastern OK this morning. Surface instability is low but the presence of a strong low-level jet and tightening pressure gradient brings the threat for gusty to strong winds with some thunderstorm activity through the early morning hours. Widespread rain will be underway early, but a narrow line of heavier activity is expected to move west to east across the area this morning and may enhance the potential for gusty winds even with the lack of surface instability. As the system exits, strong southwest winds will remain this afternoon with clearing sky and highs into the mid-60s. A second, strong storm system also arrives tomorrow with another chance for storms, mostly across southeastern OK by the early evening hours. The potential for a rapid moisture return across the southern areas will bring severe weather threats from 6pm to midnight. All modes of severe weather will be possible across southeastern to east-central OK. A dry slot is expected to move along the I-44 corridor near Tulsa by early Wednesday evening keeping most of the severe weather threats slightly southeast of the metro. More northward, as the main upper-level cold core trough moves across southern Kansas, the potential for wrap around snow will remain, mostly across central Kansas. Some snow could sneak down into the OK-KS state line region but with little to no impact. As the trough moves east, a surface cold front arrives early Thursday bringing blustery and cold conditions Thursday and Friday before rapidly moderating into the weekend.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV