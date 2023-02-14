Train Derailment Kills 1 Near Houston, Police Say

Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 9:08 am
A truck driver died Monday in Houston after police say the truck was hit by a train while trying to cross the tracks.
An 18-wheeler tried to cross the tracks and was hit, causing at least 15 train cars to go off the tracks.
A hazmat team was on-site, but the train did not leak any hazardous materials.
The driver of the truck did not survive.
