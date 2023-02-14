Watch: Voice-Over Actor Bobby Johnson Talks About Making Viral Animal Videos On Social Media


Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 10:33 am

By: News On 6


Some animals on social media are making a different kind of noise, by talking!

Bobby "Rxckstxar" Johnson is a voice-over actor who takes animal videos and turns them into hilarious stories.

Johnson joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about what goes on behind the scenes of the cute and funny videos.

For more information about Bobby and his projects Click Here.
