Taste Test Tuesday: Candace Conley's Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

By: News On 6

It is a special Valentine's Day edition of Taste Test Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Candace joined the News On 6 team to share a recipe for Boozy, Chocolate Dipped Strawberries.

Ingredients:

12 large fresh strawberries with leaves

½ cup liqueur (your choice)

1 lb. bittersweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Makes 12

Rinse strawberries and dry them thoroughly. Use a marinade injector to inject about 2 tsp of liqueur into each berry. Place them on a baking sheet until the chocolate is ready.

In a metal bowl over a pan of simmering water, melt bittersweet chocolate chips. Stir occasionally until melted and smooth.

Dip strawberries into chocolate, and let the excess drip off into the bowl before placing on parchment paper to set.

These are best served on the day they are made. Do not put them in the refrigerator. The chocolate loses its shine, turns “gray” and looks dusty and dull.