Watch: News On 6 Team Member Rescues Puppy

By: News On 6

A member of the News On 6 team is getting used to having more noise around the house.

Director of Production John Quesnel has a new puppy named Ellie and she seems to love her toys.

He adopted her from Oklahoma Westie Rescue on January 24th and they picked her up from the dog pound in Moore, where she was about a day from being euthanized, after a worker there alerted them.