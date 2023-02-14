New Mental Health Hospital Coming To Downtown Tulsa


Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 5:15 pm

By: News On 6


In March workers will break ground on a brand-new mental health hospital in downtown Tulsa.

The project will be funded through federal money from the American Rescue Plan and will be built near the OSU Medical center downtown. To help explain what this building will mean to Tulsa, Meagan Farley from Dewberry architects joined News On 6 with Carrie Slatton-Hodges who's the Commissioner of the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
