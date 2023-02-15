'A New Leaf' Nonprofit Makes Valentine's Day Deliveries

Special deliveries were made across Green Country Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

The clients at A New Leaf have been working hard the last couple of weeks to put together beautiful flower arrangements.

Every year for Valentine's Day, A News Leaf's greenhouses are full of roses.

Clients like Max help spread love during this time of year by getting the bouquets ready.

"We put them all together," Max said.

Max has worked at A New Leaf for almost eight years, and he said he is proud of his flowers.

"Look at all these, we got them all done," Max said.

A New Leaf is a local nonprofit that has resources and programs for people with developmental disabilities and autism.

The clients learn and practice job training and life skills to make them more confident and self-sufficient.

"Today we're working on rose deliveries and finishing up some bouquets," Stewart said.

Lindsey Stewart is a manager at A New Leaf and she tells me the clients get paid to work on their projects.

“It's such a fun time of year. The clients get excited. We have a creative group that makes all of the bouquets for everyone,” Stewart said.

She said the rose sale is a great workforce development project for them. This year they made over 500 bouquets and sold more than 5,000 roses.

"Deliveries actually started on the 9th, but it really, obviously picks up yesterday and today,” Stewart said.

The employees and clients at A New Leaf headed out across town to drop off the flowers.

Breawna tagged along with Lindsey, and she said Valentine's Day is one of her favorite holidays. Her favorite thing to do was to tell the recipients, "Happy Valentine's Day.”