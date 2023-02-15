By: News On 6

City Of Bartlesville Asks Residents To Conserve Water As Lake Level Continues To Drop

Even with the recent rain, the City of Bartlesville is running low on water.

The city says drought conditions in southeast Kansas are to blame.

The city says it gets its water from Hulah Lake, but the watershed is in southeast Kansas.

The call for conservation began in December, but the city says water levels continue to drop. Currently, the lake is only at 65% capacity.

The city is asking residents to take shorter showers, avoid running water unnecessarily and to fix any plumbing issues.