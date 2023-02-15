Watch: Tulsa Attorney Alexis Gardner Discusses Supreme Student Loan Forgiveness


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 11:23 am

By: News On 6


Millions of students could potentially see some or all of their student loans forgiven if a program by the Biden administration is allowed to stand.

The loan forgiveness program is being challenged in court and in less than two weeks, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments.

Tulsa attorney Alexis Gardner joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to break down the cases and discuss the potential outcomes.
